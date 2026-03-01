FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Local artists in Fort Lauderdale painted for a cause, with a series of murals to help make local artists known and support the community.

Twelve artists teamed up with 12 nonprofit organizations to create banner-size murals through a mural festival by Business for the Arts of Broward.

The artists said their inspiration stemmed from the desire to make a change in South Florida’s art scene.

The festival takes place Sunday at the History Fort Lauderdale museum.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.