HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles, Thursday.

It happened at the intersection of La Mer Drive and A1A just South of Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

A total of three vehicles were involved, including a red sedan that was seen wedged under a pickup truck and a silver sedan that was completely wrecked.

One person was badly injured and transported to the hospital.

