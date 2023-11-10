PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle fire on southbound I-95 near Hallandale Beach Blvd just after 9:30 a.m., Friday.

Several southbound lanes are currently blocked due to the incident, causing traffic delays. As of now, two lanes are open.

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.