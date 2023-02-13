TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been hospitalized with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Tamarac.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon on W McNab Road near Southwest 71st Avenue.

According to Tamarac Fire Rescue, at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people were ejected from their vehicle, according to Tamarac Fire Rescue. Their conditions are currently unknown.

A juvenile was also injured and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

McNab Road is expected to be closed for several hours as officials investigate.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

