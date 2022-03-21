TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been displaced by flames in South Florida after multiple homes caught fire.

A multi-home fire broke out in Tamarac, Monday.

The local American Red Cross had volunteers helping out the 12 people, including five children who were affected by the blaze.

They are providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, and connection to one-on-one recovery assistance.

