FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Before the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade sets sail in Broward County this weekend, organizers announced multiple bridge and waterway closures to take place before and during the event.

Saturday evening, boats and yachts adorned with festive and colorful decorations will make their way up the Intracoastal Waterway, but before the vessels take to the water, drivers are advised that the waterway and the New River will be temporarily closed to boaters not participating in the annual holiday tradition. The closures are as follows:

At 2:30 p.m., the New River will close to non-parade vessels from the fork near Little Florida, west of Cooley’s Landing and east to Marker 9.

At 4:50 p.m., the Intracoastal Waterway will close from Port Everglades to Oakland Park Bridge South.

At 5:50 p.m., the Intracoastal Waterway will close from north of Oakland Park Bridge to Lake Santa Barbara.

Several drawbridges along the parade route will remain closed to vehicle traffic for several hours, just before and during the event. The times for the following closures are approximate:

Seventh Avenue Bridge will close from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

FEC Railroad Bridge will close from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Andrews Avenue drawbridge will close from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Third Avenue Bridge will close from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Las Olas Boulevard drawbridge will close from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunrise Boulevard drawbridge will close from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Oakland Park Boulevard drawbridge will close from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Commercial Boulevard drawbridge will close from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Organizers said that the Seventh Avenue, Andrews Avenue and Third Avenue bridges will be on demand for waterway traffic before and after Parade.

