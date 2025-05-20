FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several residents living in a Fort Lauderdale apartment building were impacted when a sprinkler pipe burst, sending water down several floors.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to reports of a burst pipe at the Camden Las Olas Apartments at 501 Southeast Second Street, Sunday.

Officials said the pipe burst on the 15th floor around noon and crews arrived within 30 minutes to quickly begin the mitigation process.

“Restoration contractors began the dry-out and restoration process shortly after Camden teams arrived,” said Camden Vice President of Marketing Julie Keel.

Videos, posted to social media by residents, shows water pouring down from the ceiling, creating puddles on the floors.

“I saw a video on TikTok and like the ceiling caved in,” said Karlee Wiley, a resident.

The water damaged several units and nearby equipment in the building.

“We got home and the elevator wasn’t working. We tried the other elevators, those weren’t working, so we tried to find the stairs which was impossible,” said Wiley.

Another resident, Daniela Tolentino, said she lives with her newborn and the pipe burst has made it difficult to navigate the building.

“The carpet is completely soaked and there’s a lot of machines to dry it, so I guess that’s what they are doing so far, drying the carpet,” she said.

She told 7News she’s worried about what the standing water around parts of the building could mean for her baby’s health.

“That’s what I’m worried about because just drying it up isn’t going to fix the issue,” said Tolentino.

The building’s management said they are working hard to fix the issue.

“While we hate that this incident occurred, we will work with impacted residents to assess the damage and hope to minimize the disruption,” said Keel.

