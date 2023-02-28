FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An emergency when flames raced through a home packed with animals.

The fire sparked on North Victoria Park Road in Fort Lauderdale, Monday evening.

Investigators believe it started in the kitchen.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and made it their mission to save the animals.

They rescued a dog, cat and tortoise.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.