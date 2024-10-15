DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike near Griffin Road in Davie has closed the southbound lanes.

Davie, Plantation, Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the crash on Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the crash scene and captured at least three people being extricated from a white van.

The victims will be transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Details of how many vehicles are involved or how many people are injured remain unclear.

Traffic on the southbound lanes is at a standstill. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route such as Interstate-95 or University Drive.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.