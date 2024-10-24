FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Broward County has resulted in some road closures.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue posted a traffic alert on the social media platform, X about a car rolled over.

The northbound lanes of I-95 are currently blocked north of Sunrise Boulevard. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

One of the vehicles involved has since been removed form the roadway.

