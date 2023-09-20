WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 75 in Weston has led to southbound lane closures in the middle of rush hour.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene on the southbound lanes of I-75, just north of Royal Palm Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. and has left five lanes blocked.

Paramedics are evaluating several people for possible injuries.

