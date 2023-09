A major multi-car crash disrupted traffic on Interstate 95, Wednesday morning.

According to Total Traffic Miami, 11 cars piled up on the northbound lanes of the highway near Stirling Road, causing traffic delays for morning commuters.

The road has since been reopened but traffic along North I-95 is evident even after the cleanup.

