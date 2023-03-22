DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 heading southbound has caused heavy traffic at Hillsboro Boulevard all the way back to Yamato Road. As a result of the incident, two right lanes are blocked near the crash site and the on-ramp off Hillsboro Boulevard is blocked off.

Around 8 a.m., crews were forced to temporarily stop as crews work to move an overturned FedEx tractor-trailer adding more delays on the expressway.

Due to the heavy traffic, motorists are advised to use Southwest 10th Street as an alternate route to enter the highway. At present, traffic is being directed into the express lanes while the semi-truck is being removed.

The crash occurred early Wednesday morning and authorities have not yet released any information about the cause of the accident or if there were any injuries.

Commuters are urged to use caution when driving in the area and to follow any detours or alternate routes provided by law enforcement. Those traveling from Palm Beach to Broward County are advised to take the turnpike as a speedier alternate route.

