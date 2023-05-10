DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Turnpike has led to serious traffic delays in Davie after roads had to be shut down while police investigated the scene.

On Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol announced a fatality in the collision that occurred near the exit onto Interstate 595.

Live video footage showed at least four vehicles involved in the crash that included a produce truck turned on its side. Another vehicle appeared to be demolished with its roof completely torn off by the impact.

As a result of the incident, the entrance ramp onto the northbound lanes of the Turnpike has been closed until crews clear the scene. Drivers approaching the area from the Turnpike will be redirected into the westbound or eastbound lanes of I-595.

Morning commuters looking for an alternate route should take either Interstate 95, US-441 or University Drive.

