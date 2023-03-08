FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to a multi-car crash near Northwest 15th Avenue and 24th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene where a van that carried multiple children was rolled over as a result of the collision.

According to fire rescue officials, two adults and three children were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.