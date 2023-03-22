DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 heading southbound caused a FedEx semi-truck to overturn at Hillsboro Boulevard around 6 a.m., Wednesday. As a result of the incident, two right lanes were blocked but the scene has since been cleared.

Around 8 a.m., crews were forced to temporarily stop as crews work to move the tractor-trailer which added more delays on the expressway.

Authorities have not yet released any information about the cause of the accident or if there were any injuries.

