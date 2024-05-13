PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A date has been set for the demolition of the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Officials said the work is slated to be on or around June 17.

The building was the site of the 2018 shooting massacre that killed 17 students and staff.

The Broward School District announced the demolition plans last year. They said it would happen at the end of this school year.

The school board has yet to decide what will, if anything, replace the demolished building.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.