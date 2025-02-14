PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Schools and the Parkland community are set to come together to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students and staff, and injured 17 others.

On Valentines day in 2018, A mass shooting occurred inside of the school’s building in Parkland. Since then, South Florida has marked this day as a solemn reminder to never for get the countless of lives forever changed, maintaining the sentiment of what they day is truly about: love.

And soon a permanent memorial honoring the victims will be constructed on the border of Coral Springs and Parkland.

The concept was designed by a Northern California artist, features a circular seating area with a central fountain. The names of all of the victims will be etched into the memorial which will contain 17 limestone monuments and 17 royal palm trees.

The memorial will serve as a place to remember the victims and the fight for change in this country to prevent other families from feeling this heartbreak.

“On Valentines Day 2018, I sent my little boy Alex to school thinking that when I said goodbye to him he would come to me. Never for a moment did I think that he would be murdered in his English class. After the shooting I was consumed with grief and anger, In 2018 I started advocating for the creation of a Federal School Safety Clearinghouse ” said Max Schacter, who lost his son Alexander Schacter in the shooting.

Several events are scheduled across the district, including a moment of silence and a ‘Thank You’ breakfast for the first responders who responded to the shooting. The Parkland community will have a memorial at 5p.m.

