PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County schools and the Parkland community came together to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students and staff, and injured 17 others with a series of touching tributes.

On Valentine’s Day in 2018, a mass shooting occurred inside the 1200 building of the school’s Parkland campus. Since then, South Florida has marked this day as a solemn reminder to never forget the countless of lives forever changed, maintaining the sentiment of what the day is truly about: love.

To honor the lives lost, a moment of silence was held across Broward County schools, Friday morning.

“At this time we pause to honor those we remember by reading their names. Alyssa Alhadeff,” was heard over a school’s intercom, as all of the victims’ names were read.

It was a painful day for Kelly Kieran and so many in Parkland.

“It’s an emotional day,” said Kieran. “Every year you feel the love, you see the ribbons on the tree, you see the rocks, and hopefully that brings comfort to those that are hurting worse than we are today.”

The Kierans are one of the fortunate families that day, as their son survived.

“We are clearly one of the fortunate families that our son walked out, so I hope the other families of the victims feel the same way that we do,” said Kieran.

They and countless others stopped at the Northeast corner of MSD’s campus to pay their respects, and most importantly, to never forget.

“What’s your message to folks on a day like today?” asked 7News reporter Alex Browning.

“Be grateful for every day,” said Kieran.

Soon, a permanent memorial honoring the victims will be constructed on the border of Coral Springs and Parkland.

The concept, designed by a Northern California artist, will features a circular seating area with a central fountain. The names of all of the victims will be etched into the memorial, which will contain 17 limestone monuments and 17 royal palm trees.

The memorial will serve as a place to remember the victims and the fight for change in this country to prevent other families from feeling this heartbreak.

The Parkland community has gathered for a remembrance that got underway at 5 p.m.

