MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community came together to remember a Miramar High School senior, more than a week after he was ambushed and killed in what police described as a premeditated attack.

About 100 people — friends, family members and other well-wishers — gathered Tuesday night at the Sherman Circle apartment complex to pay tribute to Dwight Grant.

Mourners stood just feet from the 18-year-old victim’s apartment unit and the bushes where police officers discovered his body a week ago.

Participants shared memories of the teenager, known as DJ, whose life was taken in a sudden and horrific way.

“He was a caring, loyal, honest person. He would be there for you in a second, in a heartbeat, if he could,” said another mourner.

Miramar Police said Grant was murdered in the stairwell of his apartment complex, Oct. 17.

Many in the crowd directed their comments toward Grant’s mother, who sat amongst them but did not want to be on camera.

“Just to say he was my friend, I’m so grateful, I’m so grateful for her because she raised an amazing person,” said a friend of the victim as she fought back tears.

“He was the best. Thank you for bringing an amazing person in the world, really,” a mourner told Grant’s mother as tears streamed down his cheeks. “It was an honor to meet him and to even be able to call him my friend.”

While Grant’s friends grieve, his three accused killers sit in juvenile detention. However, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday that 17-year-old Christie Parisienne, 16-year-old Jaslyn Smith and 17-year-old Andre Clements will be tried as adults.

Detectives said Clements was upset the victim had sex with his former girlfriend and, along with Parisienne and Smith, plotted the murder via text message.

Police said one of Clements’ texts to Parisienne read, “Murder will happen soon.”

Investigators said Parisienne lured Grant into the stairwell near his apartment, and the other two teens beat him for more than 30 minutes while he begged for his life.

The arrest report states that Grant, already suffering from one stab wound to the neck, said, “End it,” and Clements “stabbed the victim in the chest” with a sword.

The bushes where, police said, the suspect’s dumped Grant’s body was surrounded by candles and balloons Tuesday night. Mourners released 18 purple and white balloons into the sky.

The women who watched Grant’s mother raise him alone, fellow nurses at Memorial Regional Hospital, were on hand at the memorial to give her their support.

“I know what your dream was for him. It was to buy a house and get her son out of here,” said one of the nurses, “but I just want you to know that we’re here with you as a family, and we are never going to leave you.”

“This was never part of the plan. It’s not fair. Dwight is supposed to be here,” said another mourner.

If the suspects stayed within the juvenile system, the longest that they could stay in custody would be three years.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.