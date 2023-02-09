PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime Pembroke Pines Police motorman has died after a serious crash in Pembroke Pines, making him the first officer in the department’s history to die in the line of duty, police said.

Police and fire rescue units arrived at the scene of a car crash on Northwest 184th Avenue and Sheridan Street, west of Interstate 75, late Thursday morning.

Investigators said Pembroke Pines Police Motorman Charles Herring was going to work when he was involved in what they described as a freak accident.

According to police, the motorman was heading south on 184th Avenue when he was struck by a piece of debris that fell from a palm tree, causing him to fall from his motorcycle, just before 11:30 a.m.

No other vehicle appears to have been involved, police said.

The 54-year-old was transported to Broward Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Back at the scene, 7SkyForce hovered overhead as detectives took a picture of a palm frond in the middle of 184th Avenue and examined the victim’s mangled motorcycle.

“It is scary. Palm trees here, if you live in Florida, you’re used to it, right? You’re used to palm trees in the middle,” said area resident Justo Espinosa, “but that could happen out of the blink of an eye. That is sad. It could happen to me jogging, falling on top of my head.”

Hours later, Pembroke Pines Police Chief Kipp Shimpeno called Herring a hero and referred to his death as an unfortunate tragedy.

Shimpeno also confirmed this is the first officer in the department’s history to lose his life in the line of duty.

Herring was a 21-year veteran with the police department. He leaves behind four children.

“He has three children that will be without a father tonight,” said Rod Skirvin, president of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association. “We are with them in their moments of grief tonight and in the upcoming days.”

Around 20 to 25 police cruisers blocked off several intersections to help escort the ambulance to the hospital.

Emergency medical staff could be seen awaiting the ambulance outside of the building.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, including fellow motormen, have gathered at the hospital in a show of solidarity toward the fallen officer.

7News cameras captured officers speaking with Herring’s friends and family members outside the hospital.

Skirvin was also on hand.

“He was known as a jolly guy. He was a big guy but known as a jolly guy, very friendly, served as a motorman for several years for the Pembroke Pines Police Department and just an all-around good guy,” he said.

“Life just kind of, in the flash of an eye, can go away that quickly,” said Espinosa. “I feel so sad for his family.”

Officer Herring dedicated his life to public service. He was a United States Army veteran, and served the residents of @cityofppines since 2002. He paid the ultimate sacrifice doing what he loved – serving and protecting others. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/brkL6IJSZ1 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 10, 2023

in 2009, 7News featured Herring after he saved a man’s life.

“I got on the radio, requested rescue to respond. This gentleman came up,” he said during a news conference.

As a result of the crash, police have closed off 184th Avenue, between Johnson and 23rd streets.

Drivers should seek alternate routes if they are in the area.

Just after 4 p.m., Herring’s body was loaded onto a Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue truck and given a police escort to the medical examiner’s office in Davie for an autopsy. Several roadways were temporarily shut down as the procession took place.

Flags were lowered to half-staff at the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

By 6 p.m., Herring’s personal belongings were removed from the roadway, and his motorcycle was towed away.

He would have turned 55 in March.

“Unfortunately, he had a birthday coming up next month. It’s a tragedy,” said Skirvin.

The crash remains under investigation.

