DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist who was thrown from his bike in a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Davie is opening up about the wreck that could have killed him, while police continue their search for the driver who, they said, fled the scene.

Disturbing surveillance video captured the moment 36-year-old Dane Locay was run over by a dark colored Ford F-150 behind a Dunkin’ location off State Road 84, March 4.

“The bike flew, and I hit the ground, and then I thought it would have been over, but it didn’t end,” he said.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Locay said the driver of the truck left tire tracks on his body.

“Both passenger’s side tires, first one over my chest, then [the truck] dragged me, and then it rolled me, and then the second tire ran me over on my back,” he said.

The pain, Locay said, is still unbearable.

“My mother lifted my shirt and said, ‘Oh, my God,'” he said. “I couldn’t look.”

The driver of the truck never stopped.

Good Samaritans raced to Locay’s rescue until paramedics came and rushed him to the hospital with several broken bones, including four broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

“My clavicle and shoulder and collarbone are broken,” said Locay.

The victim said his injuries could have been much worse if he hadn’t been wearing his helmet. He showed the scratched and damaged helmet to 7News.

“If this is what it would do, the pavement, to your helmet, there’s no doubt that your head or face would probably look worse,” he said.

Locay has since been released from the hospital and is at home recovering.

“It took a little while to scrub the tire tread off my back and chest,” he said.

He hopes the clear surveillance video will help police find the person who almost took his life.

“My 9-year-old daughter and my children, 17 and 12, are washing me and cleaning me, crying,” he said. “To put them through that, this guy has to be brought to justice.”

Davie Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.