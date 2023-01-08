FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed when they slammed into the back of a car on an entrance ramp to Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victims, 36 and 46, rear-ended the vehicle as they headed southbound on the entrance ramp to I-595 from I-95, Saturday morning.

Investigators said the two people in the car involved were not hurt.

