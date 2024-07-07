FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an early morning crash along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale that left one motorcyclist dead.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the wreck along the northbound lanes of the highway near State Road 84 and the I-595 exchange, just after 5 a.m., Sunday.

Cameras captured the mangled motorcycle involved in the wreck, as well as the victim’s body covered with a yellow tarp.

A witness who identified himself as Aaron told 7News he saw the moment of impact, then called 911.

“I saw him hit the wall slightly, try to regain control, and then he really hit it and then started doing flips,” he said.

Authorities have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

