FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcycle crash in Fort Lauderdale left the rider dead, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash along the 200 block of Seabreeze Boulevard, at around 7:20 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the man who was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was the sole occupant, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

