POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Broward County Transit bus.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road just south of Copans Road, Tuesday.

Pompano Beach district deputies and Fire Rescue arrived to the scene where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic and Homicide Unit was also at the scene investigating the crash.

No injuries were reported on the bus.

By 4 p.m., the road remains closed on North Powerline Road, between Northwest 18th Street and Copans Road, as the investigation continues.

