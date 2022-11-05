PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving four vehicles on Interstate 95 in Pembroke Pines left a man dead and sent three others to the hospital, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened along the northbound lanes near Atlantic Boulevard, at around 3:50 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the incident involved two SUVs, a Honda Civic and a motorcycle.

Investigators said the driver of one of the SUVs rear-ended the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims range in age between 25 and 32 years old. The surviving victims were transported to area hospitals, and as of 6 p.m., their conditions remain unknown.

The northbound lanes have since reopened to traffic.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.