HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was injured in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Hollywood that sent two others to the hospital has died, police said.

According to Hollywood Police, the crash happened Tuesday night between a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Sheridan Street and North 66th Avenue. The car caught fire following the impact.

Officials on Wedbesday confirmed the man, who was driving the motorcycle, succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses said there were two motorcycles driving fast and recklessly on Sheridan Street before the crash.

“It was completely unnecessary how fast they were going, splitting in and out of traffic,” a witness who didn’t want to be identified said.

When the motorcycles reached the intersection at North 66th Avenue, one crashed into a car while attempting to make a left turn.

“The Nissan was turning off of Sheridan onto 66th going south. One of the bikes slammed into her, exploded on impact,” a witness said. “From what I saw, the man driving the bike was completely unresponsive the entire time that I’ve been here.”

According to that witness, the passenger on that motorcycle may have been luckier.

“The girl, I heard her screaming a little while ago, and from what I heard, she had a broken leg,” the witness said.

Officials have not confirmed the conditions of that passenger or the driver of the car.

Detectives are investigating what led to the crash.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.