FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent crash on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale sent a motorcyclist to the hospital and led to multiple lane closures.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist and two cars collided along the northbound lanes near State Road 84 during Monday morning’s commute.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening .

Three northbound lanes of I-95 were shut down while authorities investigated. They have since reopened to traffic.

