HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person died following a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Hollywood.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old motorcyclist was riding his bike when he rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala, causing him to eject from the bike and striking the roadway.

The crash took place on Interstate 95 going southbound to Sheridan Street around 5:15 a.m., Saturday.

He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The 28-year-old driver of the Impala remained on the scene after the crash and suffered only minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation. All southbound lanes have since reopened.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.