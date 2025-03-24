DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person is dead and another one is injured after a crash in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies rushed to the scene of the collision near Southwest 10th Street and Waterways Boulevard on Sunday.

First responders arrived to find a motorcycle and vehicle involved in the crash.

Tragically, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were non-threatening.

The incident is under investigation.

