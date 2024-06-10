TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A rescue truck and a motorcycle ended up on a collision course in Tamarac, sending one person to the hospital.

According to Tamarac Fire Rescue, first responders with their department were rushing someone to the hospital when a motorcyclist going at a high rate of speed slammed into them at Pine Island Road and Southgate Boulevard, early Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics airlifted the injured motorcyclist to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. As of Sunday night, the patient’s condition is unknown.

Authorities temporarily shut down the intersection of Southgate Boulevard and Pine Island Road while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

