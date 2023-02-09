PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue crews responded to a serious crash in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines police officers arrived at the scene of a car crash on Northwest 184th Avenue and Sheridan Street.

A motorcycle officer was transported to Broward Memorial Regional Hospital with traumatic injuries.

Around 20 to 25 police cruisers blocked off several intersections to help escort the ambulance to the hospital.

Emergency medical staff could be seen awaiting the ambulance outside of the building.

As a result of this scene, police have closed off 184th Avenue between Johnson Street and 23rd Street.

Drivers should seek alternate routes if they are in the area.

