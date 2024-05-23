FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving two motorcycles on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning, resulted in one fatality and one severe injury.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 at Sunrise Boulevard, which caused lane closures for several hours.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man on a 2020 BMW motorcycle lost control of his bike for unknown reasons. He was thrown from the motorcycle and subsequently run over by several vehicles, leading to this death at the scene. The victim was identified as a 36-year-old man from Tamarac.

A 43-year-old woman from Pompano Beach, riding a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle after it went down and was thrown to the ground, suffered severe leg injuries. She was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, said officials.

Following the collision, the BMW motorcycle caught fire. FHP and other emergency responders worked to manage the scene and assist the injured.

The crash led to the closure of all northbound lanes of I-95, including the express lanes, between Broward Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard as police investigated the fatal crash. All lanes have since been reopened.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

