DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 near Griffin Road in Dania Beach has resulted in injuries and significant traffic delays, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident, which occurred around 8:20 am. Tuesday, has blocked the middle lanes of the northbound I-95, with only one left lanes currently open to traffic.

Emergency vehicles responded to the area shortly after the crash was reported. It is unclear how many people were injured as a result of this collision.

7Skyforce showed a heavy build-up of traffic due to the roadblock, As crews work to clear the crash, drivers are advised to seek alternate routes. The Florida Turnpike and US-1 are available as detours to avoid the area.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident. The Florida Highway Patrol has been contacted for more details.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

