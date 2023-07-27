WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 75 in Weston left one person dead, sent another to the hospital and led to hours-long lane closures that caused traffic backups during rush hour.

Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the westbound lanes near Indian Trace, about a mile west of Markham Park, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the crash involved the motorcycle and a dark colored SUV and took place around 3:15 p.m.

Authorities said there were two people riding in the motorcycle when it collided with the SUV.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene and captured a dark colored SUV with front-end damage.

First responders pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene and airlifted a second individual to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Just after 4 p.m., the deceased victim’s body remained on the highway covered with a yellow tarp.

In response to the severity of the situation, all westbound lanes were shut down to allow the air rescue chopper to land on the highway. Officials expected the west part of the highway to remain closed for some time.

Backed-up westbound traffic was diverted through the grassy area next to the westbound lanes onto West State Road 84, as troopers investigated.

The westbound lanes have since reopened to traffic

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.