FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a scary moment for passengers on board a bus that burned out on a South Florida highway.

The motor coach was carrying more than 20 people when it ignited on the ramp to Interstate 595 from the northbound lanes of I-95, Sunday morning.

Video showed the bus engulfed in flames and heavy smoke billowing into the sky.

Fortunately, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said, the bus was evacuated, and everyone on board is safe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.