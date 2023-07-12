PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - In a bid to gain closure and a comprehensive understanding of the events that unfolded more than five years ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, families of the victims have filed a motion to plan a re-enactment of the shooting.

The motion, set to be heard in court Wednesday, aims to provide the families with the opportunity to witness and comprehend the events of that fateful day from multiple vantage points.

It also seeks to document the positioning and actions of school resource officer Scot Peterson during the incident.

The devastating shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018, claimed the lives of 17 students and staff members, leaving a mark on the community and sparking a nationwide conversation on gun control and school safety.

