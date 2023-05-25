FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former South Florida police officer was back in court after he was accused of failing to follow a judge’s order.

Former Sunrise Police Officer Carl Haller was previously arrested on child pornography charges and was ordered to stay away from children, but one day later, he was allegedly spotted at a party that included children.

State prosecutors had concerns when Haller stayed at the party for a little over three hours. They believed he should have had some discretion for following the judge’s order to stay away from children.

The judge had harsh words for Haller, Thursday afternoon.

Haller is facing child pornography charges and was not suppose to be around minors.

Haller was seen at an event last Friday where children were present.

“The issue that I have, is what the court honed in on, is the fact that this was an outdoor event, crowds were coming in. I use the term crowd loosely, but people were coming and going, so we don’t know how many children were there during the day,” said Assistant State Attorney Justin Griffis. “The pictures I provided just kind of gives an example of the fact there were children present. Where the state draws issue is that he was there, he remained there. Meanwhile, innocent till proven guilty, but he is facing charges that involve the exploitation of children.”

The event Haller was at was hosted by the Police Union.

There was a DJ, bounce houses, a dunk tank and children at the event.

One of the conditions of Haller’s pre-trial release was that he cannot have contact with minors.

“Mr. Haller, you remained at the event for several hours. Is that accurate?” Judge Gary Farmer said. “That does trouble me. It’s one thing not knowing when you get there, it’s another thing when you get there, you see all the kids, and then you don’t leave.”

Michael Dutko, Haller’s defense attorney, was present during the court hearing.

“I think it was largely in the presence of four people, four other officers that were there, and the witness that’s here today, saw that, corroborated that,” said Dutko, “so there was no interaction with kids.”

According to the state, Haller is also accused of accessing the internet with his mother to view court documents. He is not allowed to use any electronic devices.

“Mr. Haller is charged with an offense against children by viewing child pornography, so the state’s concern, is obviously, him being around children,” Griffis said. “I don’t think it takes a bright man to realize that maybe he should not be around children with an order like that while charges like this are pending.”

Prosecutors wanted Haller’s bond revoked and for him to return to jail, but Farmer denied the state’s motion to revoke the bond.

He gets to remain a free man while he awaits trial.

