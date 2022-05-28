SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Mothers and students called for gun reform in the wake of recent mass shootings at a vigil held in Sunrise.

7News cameras on Saturday morning captured attendees at the event organized by the nonprofit Moms Demand Action in honor of the 31 people killed at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Participants encouraged the community to become involved in person to help enact policy change.

“Gun reform is not happening because too many politicians care more about their political future than the future of our children,” said Elizabeth Wiegard with Moms Demand Action. “They need to do their jobs and vote for change, and if the lawmakers won’t change the laws, we will change the lawmakers.”

The event featured several speakers, and it gave organizers a chance to share action steps with the community on how to push for change.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.