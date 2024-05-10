FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly two years after being shot and paralyzed in a drive-by shooting, Dru’Niyyia Griffin has succumbed to her injuries, officials said Friday.

According to BSO, Dru’Niyyia, who was 20 years old at the time, was critically injured on Mother’s Day 2022 when gunfire erupted in the 2800 block of Northwest 15th Court in unincorporated Central Broward near Fort Lauderdale.

She was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a black Honda Accord.

After two years of fighting for her life in long-term care, she passed away on Tuesday, May 7.

Authorities believe Dru’Niyyia and a male companion were targeted while parked outside a residence.

The shooter, possibly in a dark SUV, fired multiple shots at their vehicle.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

