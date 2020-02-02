Mother: teen killed in Riviera Beach shooting was Deerfield Beach High student athlete

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy who, police said, was one of two people fatally shot after a funeral in Riviera Beach was a student athlete at a Broward County school, his mother and school officials said.

According to Riviera Beach Police, Terrance Jackson and a man were fatally struck Saturday afternoon near Victory City Church, where a funeral had just finished.

Officials with Deerfield Beach High School said the teen was a 10th grader who played football.

Speaking with 7News Sunday night, his mother, Tronicia Jackson, said she is confused as why her son was targeted,

“My baby didn’t do anything and he never hung out on the street. He never ran with the crowd,” she said. “My baby played football, went to school, and played video games all the time. He was never that type of kid.”

Jackson was attending his grandfather’s funeral at the time of the shooting.

Police continue to investigate the motive behind the incident.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.