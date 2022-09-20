FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a man was shot and killed at a market that’s a common location for crime, there has been no arrests, and now his loved ones are filing a lawsuit hoping to make a change in the neighborhood, while making a passionate plea to find a killer who remains on the loose.

Collette Black is now suing the market, which she said acted negligently. She also said that in the past few years, there have been 14 shootings at Tony’s Market and nothing has been to stop them.

On Tuesday, Black and her attorney held a press conference to announce a lawsuit against the market.

Her son, Steven Black, was killed back in March.

Surveillance video showed the gunman walking into the store in the middle of the day, wearing a gray hoodie, when he pulled out a gun and aimed it at Steven’s head while he was talking with some friends.

After the shooting, the gunman fled the store. He is still on the loose.

Steven’s mother is now hoping someone comes forward with information that will lead to her son’s murderer and that the lawsuit will stop the violence.

“Something needs to be done, this needs to stop, this hurts, this hurts bad, and it just needs to stop,” Black said. “I can’t change what has happened, but maybe change is needed. I don’t want no mother to ever feel– so if you know something, if you saw something, you need to say something. Steven was a good person.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.