FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is hoping for change and said there is so much violence and violent shooting at this neighborhood market.

She is now suing the market, which she said acted negligently. She also said that in the past few years, there have been 14 shootings at Tony’s Market and there has been nothing to stop this.

On Tuesday, Collette Black and her attorney held a press conference to announce a lawsuit against the market.

Her son, Steven Black, was killed back in March.

Surveillance video showed the gunman walking into the store in the middle of the day, wearing a gray hoodie, when he pulled out a gun and aimed it at Steven’s head while he was talking with some friends.

After the shooting, the gunman fled the store. He is still on the loose.

Steven’s mother is now hoping someone comes forward with information that will lead to her son’s murderer and that the lawsuit will stop the violence.

“Something needs to be done, this needs to stop, this hurts, this hurts bad, and it just needs to stop,” Collette Black said. “I can’t change what has happened, but maybe change is needed, I don’t want no mother to ever feel, so if you know something, if you saw something, you need to say something. Steven was a good person.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

