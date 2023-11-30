LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is speaking out after, she said, her son became ill after eating candy infused with THC at his school in Lauderdale Lakes. She now wants answers on how something like this could have happened.

Kristy Bradley on Thursday described what her son told her he ingested while he was at school.

“He said it looked like a Sour Patch Kid,” Bradley said. “He felt like it was OK to eat it because he thought it was candy.”

The incident happened earlier this week at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School, located at 3911 NW 30th Ave.

“My son had to go to the emergency room and that’s where they tested him and he came back positive for marijuana,” she said.

Something similar also happened in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday.

A father said that his 9-year-old daughter, and at least two classmates, ate some sort of candy that was also infused with THC.

The students attend Bunche Park Elementary school in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools and their police department are investigating the incident after, they said, a classmate shared the candy with the other students.

After a trip to the hospital, Bradley said her 12-year-old son is getting better but still feels sluggish and sleepy because of what he mistakenly ate while at his school in Broward County.

“I’m very upset about the whole situation because at the end of the day, like my son is 12 years old, with marijuana in his system,” she said.

This mom is upset because she doesn’t feel she has gotten enough information about the incident from school staff. Bradley is even considering pulling him out of Lauderdale Lakes Middle School.

“From what I understand, no one has been held accountable for that yet, so I don’t know, we just got to do better with these kids,” she said.

District officials told 7News that the student who is accused of bringing the edible drugs is being disciplined. They are also raising awareness about drugs with their students on campus.

