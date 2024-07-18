NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a a young woman who was shot and killed in North Lauderdale is speaking out about her loved one.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Marisol Rivas comforted her other daughter after she said she witnessed her sister, Bryanna Nina, get murdered.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the 18-year-old victim was standing outside an apartment complex when a group exited a dark-colored car and began shooting.

Her mother said her daughter was waiting for an Uber when she died.

“She was just outside, they were waiting for an Uber, and it’s just tragic that they — what I know is, that there was some few people that came out with guns, and they just started shooting, and they were outside, and then they tried to run inside, and my oldest daughter wasn’t able to make it [because] she fell,” said Rivas.

Following the shooting, detectives said, the subjects took off.

“She was airlifted to North Broward Trauma and, in the waiting [room], we found out that she, detectives informed us, that she had passed away in the middle of surgery,” said Rivas.

Rivas said her daughters told her they were going out for a few hours on Monday. She said she received the devastating call just before 7 p.m.

“She calls me a few hours later telling me that my oldest daughter got shot, and I was in disbelief. I couldn’t believe it in that moment,” said Rivas.

Now, Rivas is left with her daughter’s pictures and her memory.

“She was the life of the party. She was beautiful. We want to celebrate her like how she would want us to do for her, and she’ll never be forgotten,” said Rivas. “She will always be remembered forever, forever in our heart.”

Rivas and her family want the shooter to be caught and put behind bars.

“She has a purpose. I always knew she had a big purpose in this life, and I just want to bring awareness about senseless gun violence and for this not to happen to any other parent,” said Rivas. “This needs to stop, because it was done in daylight, and now it’s just carelessly getting out of hand. I wanna get justice for Bryanna.”

The family hopes someone can help BSO find the subjects.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help fund the funeral services and counseling. If you would like to donate, click here.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.