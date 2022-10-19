POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken is mother is sharing her pain after her son was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, and she was there when it happened.

On Oct. 13, just before 8:30 p.m., Chance Feakins, 29, had just left work and was walking to a better location so his family could pick him up.

Melodie Wolbrecht-Feakins was on the phone with her son when she heard a crash. She was in the passenger seat.

“I started screaming on the phone for someone to pick up if he was unable,” said Wolbrecht-Feakins.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives said they are investigating the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in the same intersection.

They said someone was traveling westbound on West Atlantic Boulevard, near Andrews Avenue, and proceeded through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red light, which led the driver to hit Chance.

“I want [the] person who did this to be accountable for his actions,” said Wolbrecht-Feakins.

According to BSO, the preliminary investigation determined that the traffic signals at the intersection were malfunctioning, causing the traffic lights in all four directions to flash.

“When we approached the light. There was no lights. They weren’t working. Everything was very chaotic, and I was on the phone with him,” said Wolbrecht-Feakins.

They were going to make a U-turn. She remembers exactly what her son said next.

“‘No, do not let her. She’s afraid. I will cross the street.’ Those were the last words, and it was not even a second, and that’s when we heard the crash,” said Wolbrecht-Feakins.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported Chance to Broward Health North where he was pronounced deceased early Friday morning.

“It’s unfair. It’s unjust. His life was cut too short,” said Wolbrecht-Feakins.

She said her son did so much for so many people, including his 5-year-old son.

“They don’t understand what they took away from me,” said Wolbrecht-Feakins. “They didn’t just take a child, and he was my youngest. He was my baby. They didn’t just take– they took a father of an autistic child away, and he was his whole life.”

