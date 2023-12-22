FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video newly released by police showed the moment a young man was shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale back in September. Now his mother wants justice.

The mother of 22-year-old Allie Cadet, who spoke with 7News on Friday, prefers not to show her face or use her name because the shooter remains at large.

“It’s just so hard for all of us,” she said. “I’m just looking for justice for my son. That’s the reason why I wanted to talk to you, only if somebody can come forward to help me look for his justice.”

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the shooting occurred at around 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 2.

Detectives said Cadet and other people may have been gambling by a staircase off Northwest 16th Court

Police blurred Cadet as the subjects are seen opening fire, stealing the victim’s money and leaving the crime scene.

Cadet’s mother is desperately trying to find out who did this to her son.

“I’m just asking for help, for anybody that wants to help me look for justice for my child to help me out,” she said, “’cause I feel like I’m in the dark. I’m bleeding inside and out. I’m hurting every day, especially around the holidays like this.”

Police said they are looking for the shooter and another subject.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

