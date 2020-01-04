Mother of Parkland shooting victim wants state lawmakers to pass panic button bill

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a teenage girl who was killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School said she wants all schools in Florida to have something that, she contends, will help keep students safe.

Lori Alhadeff is introducing a bill named for her daughter, Alyssa Alhadeff, that would require classrooms to have panic buttons.

“We want to honor Alyssa and her legacy,” she said.

Alhadeff lost Alyssa during the Parkland massacre on Feb. 14, 2018. The 14-year-old was one of 17 victims who perished that day.

“When my daughter Alyssa was killed in the Parkland shooting, I took it upon myself to be empowered to use my grief as my mission,” said Alhadeff.

The grieving mother ran for the Broward County School Board. Now as an elected official, she said, school safety is her top priority.

Alhadeff is looking to the state legislature, which convenes this month, hoping for passage of the bill that is named after her daughter.

“Alyssa’s Law, a panic button, is one of those layers of protection that are ultimately going to save lives,” she said.

Alyssa’s Law would require a panic button to be available to teachers and administrators at every public school building. The button or app would instantly notify first responders.

“This could be an app on a phone. It could also be hard-wired to the wall,” said Alhadeff. “It could also be something the teacher wears around their neck, and it’s a button that they can push.”

The button would not only alert first responders, but would also clearly notify others on campus of threats.

Alhadeff said she believes this could have saved her daughter and others.

“If the first person on the golf cart pushed that button, then all the teachers would be alerted that there’s an active shooter on campus,” she said. “We have the ability to communicate. We all are walking around with basically computers in our hand, so why are we not using this technology? Alyssa’s Law allows Alyssa’s legacy to live on. For my family, that’s everything.”

The state’s preliminary budget has money earmarked for the technology if legislators pass the bill later this month. A similar law has already passed in New Jersey.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.