FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After Fort Lauderdale Police released a clue to a crime where a man was seen on surveillance around the time a homicide happened nearby, the victim’s mother is speaking out in the hopes someone can help crack the case.

Debbie Lawrence, the victim’s mother, spoke with 7News on Thursday. She described the selfless nature of her son, 36-year-old Jason Marous.

“He would give the shirt of his back. He treated me like a queen,” she said.

Through her tears, Lawrence expressed her pain after losing her son.

“It’s like I’m numb,” she said. “I don’t know every day if I’m going to wake up and make it. Even though I have other sons, he was my sunshine.”

Police said Marous was found shot in his car on Jan. 6, outside of his home, along Northeast 14th Place, near North Dixie Highway.

His mother said he celebrated his birthday two weeks before his murder.

“I’m hurt and angry that they did that to an innocent boy,” said Lawrence. “I’d rather it be me. I lived my life. He was innocent; he wasn’t doing anything, just sittin’ in his car.”

Lawrence said her son moved to South Florida from Ohio eight years ago and loved his life in the Sunshine State. She said she last spoke to him hours before he was killed, adding her world has been shattered ever since.

“When you lose your son, you can’t describe the pain, you can’t. There’s no pain worse,” she said. “He’s my boy, and he didn’t deserve this.”

Detectives want to find the man who was seen on surveillance video walking in the area around the time of the shooting.

If you know who this person is or know anything that can solve the crime, please give police a call or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, if you call Crime Stoppers, you can always remain anonymous, and, in this case, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $50,000.

